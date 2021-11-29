CT tourism losing around R255m daily due to cancellation over Omicron - study

That's been revealed by a snap survey conducted by Cape Town Tourism.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's tourism industry has lost around R225 million a day due to sudden cancellations following the confirmation of a new COVID-19 variant.

That's been revealed on Monday by a snap survey conducted by Cape Town Tourism.

Last week, South African authorities identified a new strain and even though it was still being studied, international air travel was almost immediately affected with countries and airlines cancelling services abruptly.

The snap survey of cancellations following travel bans is painting a grim picture for the international tourism industry.

Including flights and accommodation, it shows losses of over R200 million a day are expected to run into the new year.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said the decision to pull international flights was not based on science.

ALSO READ:

It means they again need to encourage more local tourists and domestic travellers: “At this moment, we continue to amplify the domestic market. They are exceptionally critical for us now and I think one of the things we need to make sure is that we promote safety.”

Mayco member for Economic Growth James Vos said the current data suggested more than 33,000 tourists cancelled their December holidays in Cape Town.

However, these are early indicators and the numbers could be higher.