B4SA calls for unjabbed citizens to be banned from restaurants, public transport

Following the emergence of the new coronavirus variant and a pending fourth wave, the business alliance group is calling on government to restrict access to some public indoor areas.

CAPE TOWN - Unvaccinated South Africans should be barred from visiting establishments like restaurants and bars and those who are refusing to get their shots should also be banned from using public transport.

That's the view of Business for South Africa.

Following the emergence of the new coronavirus variant and a pending fourth wave, the business alliance group is calling on government to restrict access to some public indoor areas.

Chairperson Martin Kingston: "We are very concerned about the emergence of the new variant coupled with the rising level of infections, as far as we're concerned, we are probably now in the fourth wave. We believe that we need to dramatically increase the vaccination rate, it's at very low levels relative to where we wanted it to be."