Africa4Palestine praises SA govt for reaffirming commitment to Palestine

CAPE TOWN - The Africa4Palestine organisation has praised the South African government for reaffirming their commitment to Palestinians.

The group joined protesting African National Congress members outside of the Israeli Embassy in Pretoria and the Department of International Relations and Cooperation offices on Monday.

This, as the world marks the United Nations Day of Solidarity for Palestinians on Monday.

Smaller protest gatherings are also being hosted across the country.

Africa4Palestina director Muhammed Desai said they've witnessed a slow but steady rise in support of the movement to end Israeli apartheid.

“Africa4Palestine joins various South Africans at various events including at Robben Island in solidarity with Palestinian people and we hope that on 29 November next, we celebrate a free Palestine.”