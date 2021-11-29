A litre of petrol will now cost you just over R20 from Wednesday

Petrol is going up by 81 cents a litre while diesel goes up by 72.5 cents and 74.5 cents for the different grades.

JOHANNESBURG - Consumers have been dealt another major blow as the price of petrol will cost you over R20 a litre from Wednesday.

Illuminating paraffin goes up by 42.2 cents.

This is the second major hike in two months and follows other increases this year.

The price of petrol for all grades has gone up by over R2 a litre - with two major increases in a row.

The Department Mineral and Energy has cited a weaker rand that has lost major ground to the dollar over the past few weeks.

"The average international product prices for petrol, diesel increased whilst illuminating paraffin decreased during the period under review. The rand depreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period," the department said in a statement.

In response to the high prices globally, a number of countries - including the US and Japan - have released oil stockpiles to decrease prices.

And the OPEC Plus countries are meeting this week to discuss production levels.

But for now, South Africans are sitting with the prospect of increased inflation and a higher cost of living.