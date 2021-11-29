2 suspected CT cop killers arrested

The police sergeant was shot and killed on Friday after responding to a business robbery in Killarney Gardens in Table View. Another officer was wounded after a shootout ensued, along with two robbers who remain in hospital under police guard.

CAPE TOWN - Two men suspected of killing a Cape Town police officer have been arrested.

Hawks' spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said that the men were apprehended during an intelligence-driven operation on Saturday.

"The Hawks serious crime investigation team, together with Crime Intelligence and the national intervention unit arrested two suspects, aged 29 and 32. They will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday the 29th of November for the alleged charge of murder of a police officer and attempted murder of police officers."