Wits approves mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy

The university said staff and students who want to gain access to certain parts of campus must be vaccinated.

JOHANNESBURG - The University of Witwatersrand has approved a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy.

The policy is set to come into effect on 1 January 2022.

After months of arguments and resistance from students and staff, Wits has finally implemented their mandatory vaccination policy.

The institution says everyone will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to access the university aside from employees and students who have been granted reasonable accommodation on medical grounds or on constitutional grounds.

Wits spokesperson Sharona Patel said: "Students and staff who are not vaccinated and who have been granted reasonable accommodation may also be limited from participating in certain university activities, be in common spaces with others, and will not be allowed to stay in any of the university's residences."

The University of the Free State has also joined Wits and the University of the Western Cape in implementing the mandatory vaccination policy.

The institution said this is in particular importance to students who due to socio-economic circumstances benefit more readily from learning on campus and those whose learning programmes require in person engagements.