WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes to alert levels.

The address comes after meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council and Cabinet.

Several countries including the UK and Thailand have imposed a travel ban on South Africa after the discovery

of Omicron variant.

