WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa to address the nation
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 on Sunday on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday at 20h00 on developments in the country’s response to
the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes to alert levels.
The address comes after meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council and Cabinet.
Several countries including the UK and Thailand have imposed a travel ban on South Africa after the discovery
of Omicron variant.
WATCH: