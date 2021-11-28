Tourism sector shifts focus as COVID travel bans hit South Africa

The tourism and hospitality sectors have been left devastated by news of travel bans imposed against the country ahead of the year-end holidays. They have now shifted the focus to the domestic tourism market.

CAPE TOWN - Promoting COVID-safe travel is even more vital for the tourism sector, given the mass shutdown of borders with South Africa.

That's the message from Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy as the Mother City scrambles to promote itself as a COVID-safe destination for fellow South Africans.

The tourism industry has now shifted the focus to the domestic tourism market.

This time last year, the tourism agency Wesgro launched their safetravels.capetown website, promoting COVID safety practices and establishments.

Duminy said there are a host of tools available online for the public to plan a safe holiday in the Cape.

"We've also partnered with Namola, who provide a safety app for tourists and also provide information around COVID, hospitalisation etcetera. I think collectively as industry players and government we understand that we need to be collaborating during a crisis.

"Even as Cape Town Tourism we've updated our content which provides access to information for example who to contact at the consular generals or embassies so that citizens can make contact with their embassies to get further help."