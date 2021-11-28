In a statement released on social media on Saturday, mall officials confirmed a person had lost their life after jumping off the building.

CAPE TOWN - There has been yet another suspected suicided at the Sandton City Shopping Centre.

While it's yet to be confirmed, eyewitnesses said it was a woman who'd plunged to her death from the top floor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has now been opened into the matter by the South African Police Services.

Just last month, a 19-year-old woman also took her life in a similar way.