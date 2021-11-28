Sergio Ramos to make PSG debut

The 35-year-old joined the club back in July, but has suffered from a nagging calf injury since.

SAINT-ÉTIENNE - Spanish defender Sergio Ramos will make his long-awaited debut for Paris Saint-Germain in Sunday's Ligue 1 game at Saint-Etienne.

The 35-year-old joined the club back in July, but has suffered from a nagging calf injury since.

Ramos arrived at PSG with a glittering CV, having won the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships with Spain, and four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid.