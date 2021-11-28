Sanef criticises Mbalula for blaming SABC for ANC's poor elections

ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula accused the public broadcaster of not showing the good side of the ANC by focusing on negative service delivery issues.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has criticised as shameful, statements made by ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula after he blamed the SABC for the ANC's poor performance in the elections.

Sanef said Mbalula's attack on the SABC was baseless.

READ: SABC rejects Mbalula claims that its coverage to blame for poor voter turnout

It also said Mbalula should immediately stop the personal attack on SABC news head Phatiswa Magopeni - saying in the past this encouraged cyberbullying by party members and his followers.

Sanef said it appears Mbalula expected the SABC to gloss over the poor performance of ANC-run councils and operate like an extended public relations machine of the ANC.

Meanwhile, Timeslive is reporting that the SABC has charged Magopeni with negligence and bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute.

This is after investigative news programme Special Assignment aired an episode that the SABC had been interdicted by the High Court from broadcasting.

The SABC is yet to comment.