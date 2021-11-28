Rescue teams ask public for help after flooding in the Garden Route

Businesses and members of the public are being called upon to support flood victims in the Garden Route.

Teams from Gift of the Givers have been on the ground since last week's flooding left one person dead and dozens of others displaced.

George's Thembaletu residents had just begun mop-up operations on Friday, salvaging what little they could, when heavy down pours began.

Some areas were left without drinking water as the municipality's system was disrupted by the storms.

Gift of the Givers have since been handing out waterproof sheeting, hot meals, and food donations, but spokesperson Ali Sablay said there was still a massive need for help.

"The main needs at the moment are plastic sheets and bulk food and of course pet food. Those are the main requirements at the moment. Many of these communities need to secure their structures in case of further rains."

Sablay said animal rescue shelters were also inundated with lost pets and wildlife that had been injured of displaced.

"Within a day of the flooding, one shelter had an increase of 250 dogs that has run away from home. We are supporting them as well."

Anyone able to help has been urged to contact via giftofthegivers.org