President Ramaphosa to address the nation tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday at 20h00 on developments in the country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes to alert levels.
The address comes after meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Co-ordinating Council and Cabinet.
READ: New COVID variant: NCCC to present scientific evidence to Ramaphosa
Several countries including the UK and Thailand have imposed a travel ban on South Africa after the discovery of Omicron variant.
Health Minister Joe Phaahla has however described the move as premature and unjustified.
READ MORE : Health Minister says origin of new variant is unknown, travel bans premature
This comes as the already battered tourism industry braces for further losses – as tighter lockdown restrictions loom.
The ban comes into effect from Monday.