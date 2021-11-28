Miss South Africa heads to Israel despite calls to boycott Miss Universe event

Lalela Mswane hasn't spoken to the media since calls for her to step down emerged, but did take to her social media to confirm her decision.

CAPE TOWN - Lalela Mswane has confirmed via social media she will be representing South Africa at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel next month.

This despite calls for Miss SA to boycott the event altogether, in solidarity with Palestinians.

In exactly two weeks, Mswane will get up on a stage in Eilat, Israel, to compete in a beauty pageant.

Some 300km away, Palestinians will be protesting against Israel's latest decision to extend their boundary walls in Jerusalem and illegally build thousands of new homes on occupied territory.

The 24-year-old hasn't spoken to the media since calls for her to step down emerged, but did take to her social media to confirm her decision.

It's been met with mixed reactions, to say the least.

One big question fans have raised is whether or not she may already be in the country.

The images posted on Saturday show her posing inside an Israeli airport.

This comes just days after Israel imposed a travel ban against South Africa in light of the COVID Omicron variant.