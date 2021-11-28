JHB emergency services on high alert following floods

Some roads in and around Johannesburg were flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the city.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg emergency services said they would remain on high alert after severe thunderstorms hit the region from Thursday night.

Some roads in and around Johannesburg were flooded as heavy rain and thunderstorms hit the city.

The weather service has warned that Gauteng could expect isolated thundershowers.

Meanwhile, several warnings for possible flooding have been issued over some parts of the Northern Cape, Eastern Cape, and the Free State.

Emergency responders will continue to work around the clock across the regions affected by this week's severe weather conditions.

Joburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Molaudzi said they have activated their disaster management monitoring teams.

Molaudzi said: "We are encouraging all our motorists to maintain a safe following distance and also try to avoid crossing flooded roads and flooded bridges so we should be able to respond to any emergency which may occur throughout the weekend."