Gun Free SA calls on youngsters to have their say on gun control

Gun Free SA Director, Adele Kirsten, says this an opportunity for those directly affected by guns to make their voices heard.

CAPE TOWN - South Africans, especially youngsters affected by gun-violence, are being called on to have their say on the control of fire-arms.

Anti-gun lobbyists have been given another chance to engage with stakeholders around a proposed bill that would see personal gun ownership come to an end.

" The priority is to engage with people who are most affected by gun violence and that's people living in communities with high levels of gun violence. Places like Alexandra, Atlantis, Mitchells Plain and many communities in the Eastern Cape".

Last Thursday, parliament's policing portfolio delayed tabling the amended Firearms Control Act, allowing for more time to engage.

GunFreeSA is standing alongside other organizations, such as Child Safe, UCT's Childrens Institute and the Childrens Radio Foundation, in support of stricter gun-controls.

Kirsten says children, guardians and communities are welcome to send their comments around banning personal gun ownership to any of these groups.

"Put pressure on government to do some community consultation. The people are interested in engaging in the process send us an e-mail at info@gfsa.org.za. As an individual you can, but it would be much more powerful and effect if you can organise your community or a group of concerned citizens in your community".