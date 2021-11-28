‘Excellent science should not be punished’ - Dirco on COVID variant discovery

The UK, Belgium, Israel, Germany and the Netherlands are among the latest to report cases of the newly discovered variant.

JOHANNESBURG - As more cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected around the world, South Africa appears to be taking a bashing for disclosing its detection of the variant.

Scientists have described travel restrictions imposed on South Africa as punitive and encouraging secrecy around the pandemic.

As the Omicron variant appears to be spreading across the globe, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called on member states to update their surveillance efforts and publish their genome sequencing of the variant.



The variant, which scientists say has a number of mutations, was detected in South Africa this week.

Health Minister Joe Phaahla said the WHO was informed of the findings in the interest of transparency, adding that some reactions to the discovery, including travel bans, were unwarranted.



Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesperson Clayson Monyela believes South Africa scientists must be applauded.



“Excellent science should be applauded and not punished. The global community needs collaboration and partnerships in the management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, South African Airways (SAA) interim CEO Thomas Kgokolo announced that the last flight from SA to Mauritius, which was scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled after Mauritian authorities imposed further travel restrictions on South Africa.

"It is with great sadness that we've just received a notification from the Mauritian government imposing further travel restrictions prohibiting all incoming travellers from South Africa arriving to the island.

"As per this directive, South African Airways has now cancelled flight SA190 from Johannesburg to Mauritius on Sunday 28 November 2021."

Kgokolo added this flight would operate to Mauritius as a ferry to pick up customers out of Mauritius. The departure time of flight SA191 out of Mauritius is 16:35 on Sunday 28 November 2021.