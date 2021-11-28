COVID travel ban: Would-be travellers urged not to overcrowd Cape Town Airport

The airport has been inundated with stranded passengers trying to catch flights abroad, following the travel bans imposed against South Africa.

CAPE TOWN - Would-be travellers are being urged not to overcrowd Cape Town International Airport.

The airport has been inundated with stranded passengers trying to catch flights abroad, following the travel bans imposed against South Africa.

The United Kingdom, USA, European Union, Mauritius, Israel, Seychelles, Canada and the Philippines are just some of the nations to shut borders, since local scientists discovered the new Omicron covid variant.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy is pleading with passengers to rather contact their airline or embassy, instead of gathering at the airport.

"Make contact with the airline because things are changing rapidly and we would encourage people to not go to the airport even if they know there is a cancellation of flights.

"Rather stay at your accommodation where you are arranged for an extended stay so that you don't also go to the airport which is a concern for us where people just stand around hoping for something to happen.

"Airlines will be in contact with travellers informing them of when things do change for the better. But I think for now we are trying to contain the situation," Duminy said.