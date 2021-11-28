Beer Association unsure of industry's fate ahead of Ramaphosa's address

Confirmation of tonight's COVID-pandemic address by the President came without any indications of a possible shift in lockdown regulations or the return of a liquor ban.

CAPE TOWN - Government's failure to engage with the public or private sectors ahead of tonight's address, has caused unnecessary panic and concern.

That's the word from the Beer Association of South Africa (BASA) , who've noted some serious liquor stocking piling this weekend.

BASA CEO, Patricia Pillay said no one within the industry knows the fate of the sector.

"Yet again we have not been consulted as an industry, we just received a notice that the President will be addressing the nation at 8 o'clock tonight. We have heard rumours that we are affected as the alcohol industry and to date none of us in this industry has been consulted".

If another ban is imposed, it would put over 230 000 jobs at risk within the beer sector alone.

Pillay said workers on the ground will be holding their breathe tonight, as they wait to hear whether or not their livelihoods will be disrupted again.

"We as an industry are still recovering from the previous and it's really been devastating, 30% of our local craft brewers have decimated that's over 150,000 jobs. And if we have a ban of any form it's going to be a further 230,000 jobs at risk".

