WC residents urged to vaccinate ahead of festive season

Health officials have indicated that there's early signs of the start of the fourth wave in the Western Cape.

CAPE TOWN - With the festive season around the corner Western Cape residents are urged to get vaccinated.

Over 4 million people have been vaccinated in the province.

42% of the total adult population in the Western Cape have been fully vaccinated.

Head of Health Dr Keith Cloete said over the past few weeks the department was not able to meet their targets.

"We have done everything we can but the has been a general slowly not only in the Western Cape across the country but we have maintained it above 100 000, we are encouraging people that we have another 3 or 4 weeks that we really need to push this to the 200 000 capacity and all our efforts is towards that".