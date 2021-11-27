South Africa records 2828 coronavirus cases: New COVID variant

The first specimen of the new COVID-variant was collected over 2 weeks ago, but has only this week cause a stir after it was confirmed and reported to the World Health Organization on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa has recorded another 2828 coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours.

Sadly, 12 people died due to coronavirus related complications.

There are now 19, 983 active cases in the country and our recovery rate remains at 96.3%.

All eyes are on South Africa after local scientists discovered a new COVID variant named Omicron.

The World Health Organization's Technical Advisory Group on Virus Evolution met on Friday, as scientists connect the dots between the discovery and a rise in infections.

The Omicron variant has a number of mutations, the most significant being the chance of reinfection.

Fortunately South African labs have confirmed that the common PCR test can act as marker around whether a patient has the variant.

The World Health Organization said using this approach has in fact helped South Africa detect the variant at a much faster rate.

The global body is now calling on all member states to up their surveillance efforts and publish their genome sequencing of the Omicron variant and all associated metadata.

