SANDF had no authority to arrest during July riots: Defence Minister

In July KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng saw sporadic incidents of looting and disruption businesses premises.

DURBAN - Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise said members of the South African National Defence Force had no authority to make arrests during the unrest.

Modise gave testimony at the South African Human Rights Commission into the July Unrest in Durban on Friday.

In July KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng saw sporadic incidents of looting and disruption businesses premises.

Although soldiers were deployed they were supporting police.

"And that is why they will always be in support of the police. Which means that where they are deployed, for instance if a police officer is within range it is the police officer who will give the instruction, it is the police officer who will arrest".

READ: Sitole: There was a shortage of police capacity to handle July unrest