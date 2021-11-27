Saccawu threatens to intensify Massmart strike

The labour action now enters its second week with workers demanding, improved working conditions and reasonable targets for those who earn on commission

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) Members have threatened to intensify the strike if their demands are not met within 48 hours.

On Friday member affiliated to Saccawu took to the streets to protest the rights of workers at stores owned by the company including Makro and Game, Builder’s Warehouse.

The strike came as hundreds of South Africans flooded stores across the country during Friday.

The labour action now enters its second week with workers demanding, improved working conditions and reasonable targets for those who earn on commission

The Union’s Deputy President Mike Tau said the Massmart management has refused to give employers meaningful increases.

"And let it register that failure or refusal to do so will leave Saccawu and their members with no alternative but to legitimise our strike under the circumstances including but not limited to intensification of rolling mass action including the consumer boycott that is our demand to Massmart of Walmart".

READ: Saccawu asks consumers to boycott Massmart-owned stores as strike continues