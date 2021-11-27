Saccawu accuses Massmart of not being transparent, threaten to intensify strike

Massmart, which owns local brands including Makro and Game, Builders’ Warehouse, have complained that working conditions have not changed.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) members have accused retail giant Massmart of not being transparent with employees

Members affiliated to the Union have threatened to intensify the strike – which has entered its second week - if their demand are not met within 48 hours.

Employees said the retail chain is not transparent in communicating conditions of employment – including changes to working hours from of 45 hours to 40 hours, without consulting them.

"We have observed unprecedented attacks on collective bargaining when workers are demanding R500 the employers says we can give you R320 which will do no difference into the conditions of the employees against what it has done offering R4 million up to R30 million to their CEO"said The Union’s Deputy President Mike Tau.



Massmart was not available for comment on the Union allegations.

