Matric Rage organisers keeping an eye on COVID-19 developments

Balito Rage is expected to kick off on Tuesday the first of a series of Matric Rage festivals which include Plettenberg Bay and Jeffreys Bay.

JOHANNESBURG - Organisers of the Matric Rage festival which kicks off in Balito in KwaZulu-Natal next week said they are closely monitoring the developments around the new COVID-19 variant but believe they have all measures in place to prevent a superspreader event.

Last year the NICD declared a cluster outbreak among young people who reportedly attended this event.

This year, there are strict protocols in place for matrics who want to attend they need to be fully vaccinated, shows a negative test result prior to arrival and agree to be tested twice during their stay.

There are widespread concerns about the new b.1.1529 variant detected in South Africa - with several countries like the UK and Germany banning flights.

Balito Rage is expected to kick off on Tuesday the first of a series of Matric Rage festivals which include Plettenberg Bay and Jeffreys Bay.

The Health Department is concerned about an up tick in the COVID-19 infection rate largely among young people in Gauteng.

Balito rage spokesperson Darren Sandras said they pride themselves on being one of the safest matric festivals in the country.

" We're also just learning about this now, and we're obviously keeping a close tap on it and if anything does change if there is any sort of update and guidance from government and the department of health we will act in that fact immediately but obviously we are following all the guidelines all the precautions and protocols that are currently placed for an event of our size

Balito Rage has been operating for 19 years now and has drawn large groups of 18-year-olds mostly from Gauteng and surrounding areas.

This year will be the first that it's mandatory for attendees to be fully vaccinated.

READ: With possibility of COVID fourth wave, matrics urged to reconsider Rage events