Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his niece

The accused who is the uncle to the 12-year-old was left to take care of her and her siblings at their home.

JOHANNESBURG - A 25-year-old man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his minor niece.

The accused who is the uncle to the 12-year-old was left to take care of her and her siblings at their home.

He called the victim to the bedroom where he raped her.

The matter was reported to police on 23 December last year after the victim confessed the incident to her parents through a letter.

The Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng Province, Lieutenant General Celias Mawela has welcomed the life sentence handed to the accused.

The sentence comes in a month which the country is raising awareness on gender-based violence and femicide and other crimes committed against women and children.

"It is disheartening to see that the uncle who was entrusted with the safety of the children is the one who ended preying on one of them we are glad that one perpetrator is being removed from society and that justice prevailed" said police Colonel Dimakatso Sello.