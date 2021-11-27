Hospitality Association worried about impact of new variant on SA

The Federated Hospitality Association of Southern Africa is worried by news of Britain bringing back travel restrictions for South Africa due to a new COVID-19 variant.

CAPE TOWN - News about the new variant detected in South Africa is sure to affect the tourism and hospitality sectors especially as we head into the busy festive season.

The NICD has confirmed 22 cases of the B.1.1.529 mutation in South Africa, while it's also been picked up in Botswana and Hong Kong.

Fedhasa's chairperson Rosemary Anderson explained how big the UK ban impact will be on the tourism sector.

"They are our largest inbound market its just going to have massive negative repercussions".

She's hopeful that more will be discovered about this new variant.

"We normally have just under half a million in bound tourists coming in from the UK, so I would be very surprised if anyone who booked a holiday coming to South Africa would still continue to do that. We're really hoping they find out that the variation is just not going to be as bad as they currently think it might be and that they all just taking preventative precaution".

