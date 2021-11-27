Festival of Lights poised to brighten Joburg

The event featuring an enthralling collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and classical, musical entertainment, is set to begin on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg Zoo Festival of Lights is back.

The event featuring an enthralling collection of illuminated life-size animal characters and classical, musical entertainment, is set to begin on Sunday.

The festival marks its third year on the Jozi festival calendar with added new features to join the magnificent animal sculptures together with illuminated trees within the zoo.

This year open with a stunning performance by Joburg Ballet's Nutcracker.

The show promises to bring in a sparkling sky to stage one of the most popular and beloved classical ballets in the world.

The audience can also expect a performance by the popular Mzansi Youth Choir.

Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic blankets and baskets. The festival runs until 28 December.