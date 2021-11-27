Defence Minister says SANDF needs to be well-equipped: July riots hearing

The Minister testified after KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng premiers also took to the stand at the inquiry in Durban on Friday.

DURBAN - Defence Minister Thandi Modise told the Inquiry probing the July unrest that although government does not want the defence force to be deployed internally- it should be well-equipped for deployment.

The Commission is looking at the incidents of looting and violence which took place back in July.

Although at the time of the deployment Modise was still the Speaker of the National Assembly - she strongly believes that members of the SANDF do need to carted for.

"We must have the required tools of the trade for members of the defence force when they are deployed but also this sharpened our need to periodically retrain our service men and women".

