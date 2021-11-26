Zikalala: KZN SAPS didn’t have enough resources to deal with July unrest

Premier Sihle Zikalala was testifying at the inquiry by the South Africans Human Rights Commission looking into the unrest.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said police in the province had no resources to deal with the unrest in July.

Zikalala was on Friday testifying at the inquiry by the South Africans Human Rights Commission looking into the unrest.

He said police in the province lacked necessary tools.

Zikalala said although police tried to stop the looting in July, they had no means to attend to the situation.

“They had no resources to deal with the public disorder like water cannons, stun grenades. With water cannons, in fact, I can attest we were engaging with police, and they had made it clear that they did not have enough equipment.”

The inquiry also heard from the premier that the police raised several issues with the provincial government in this regard.

He also said the police were not trained for the unrest: “I’m saying, firstly they were overworked, not trained to deal with this kind of unrest and didn’t have resources.”

Zikalala suggested that the police need assistance.