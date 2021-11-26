Unathi Nkayi on being fired, fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo: ‘I was silenced by Kaya’

This month, 'City Press' broke the news that the media personality had been axed by the radio station after a verbal argument between her and now former colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.

JOHANNESBURG – Broadcaster and singer Unathi Nkayi has spoken up about her verbal argument with former colleague and media personality Sizwe Dhlomo and her sudden axing at Kaya FM on Friday.

The publication reported that Nkayi had filed a complaint with Kaya against the former 947 and 702 presenter, accusing him of verbal abuse.

Dhlomo then took to Twitter on the same day the article came out to disputing claims that he had verbally abused Nkayi.