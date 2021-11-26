Unathi Nkayi on being fired, fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo: ‘I was silenced by Kaya’
This month, 'City Press' broke the news that the media personality had been axed by the radio station after a verbal argument between her and now former colleague Sizwe Dhlomo.
JOHANNESBURG – Broadcaster and singer Unathi Nkayi has spoken up about her verbal argument with former colleague and media personality Sizwe Dhlomo and her sudden axing at Kaya FM on Friday.
This month, City Press broke the news that the media personality had been axed by the radio station after a verbal argument between her and now former colleague Dhlomo.
The publication reported that Nkayi had filed a complaint with Kaya against the former 947 and 702 presenter, accusing him of verbal abuse.
Dhlomo then took to Twitter on the same day the article came out to disputing claims that he had verbally abused Nkayi.
Regarding the article in the City Press this morning, Id just like to state that in the context of GBV in our country & even on the backdrop of Kayas history as an organisation, a false abuse claim is not only malicious to those its levelled against butSizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 21, 2021
Nkayi on Friday also broken her silence in a video on Instagram saying that she was told by Kaya FM to not speak on the matter: “I’ve been silenced by Kaya. I have received a letter that I may not speak on the matter publicly because of my contractual agreement we all have as freelancers. I was specifically told that I cannot use my platform to share my version of events.”
Referencing Dhlomo’s thread, Nkayi said she had never alleged that Dhlomo committed any act of gender-based violence against her.