The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

On EWN.co.za this morning, Britain said it would ban travel from South Africa and five other southern African countries, after South Africa detected a new COVID-19 variant with a large number of mutations.

It's not yet clear whether a new COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa affects the protection that current vaccinations offer. However, officials have reiterated calls for more South Africans to get inoculated as soon as possible. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases yesterday confirmed 22 cases of the variant - called B.1.1.529 - that's also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the jury is still out on whether coalition governments in over 60 hung municipalities will work or fail. But he says parties governing hung councils have to make it work. Ramaphosa was responding to questions in the National Assembly yesterday. Ramaphosa also moved to address concerns about loans to move the country from coal to clean energy.

Julius Malema says even though the red berets have been insulted by the Democratic Alliance in the past, their focus is on saving the country from the grips of the ANC by removing the party from power. Malema Held a briefing at the party's Braamfontein headquarters where he explained the red berets' decision to vote with the DA in key metros even though the two parties had no agreement in place. The EFF leader accused the DA of arrogance and recklessness that jeopardised coalition talks with smaller parties.

As 16 days of activism against gender-based violence gets underway, organisations are hard at work raising awareness and intensifying various campaigns highlighting what's called a 'second pandemic'. The campaign kicked off yesterday and runs until the 10th of December. The theme for this year is "Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!"

The NPA says it will proceed with former minister Bathabile Dlamini's perjury trial with or without witnesses. Dlamini appeared in the Randburg Magistrates Court yesterday where her case was postponed to today due to problems with State witnesses. The trial relates to Dlamini's testimony during an inquiry into her role in the 2017 social grants crisis.

Consumers have told Eyewitness News they're apprehensive about participating in Black Friday, with many feeling tricked by retailers whose discounts are no longer what they used to be. Some say they will only buy items on sale if they need them and it's a bonus. Many retailers have also started running week-long sales instead of just launching a one-day campaign. Consumers also say they're wary of large crowds during the pandemic.

Former VIP Protection company boss Glen Naidoo told the inquiry into the July unrest that he called for the forming of barricades in Phoenix because he saw war coming. He says he did not want incidents of looting and disruption to reach Phoenix. Naidoo took to the stand yesterday at the South African Human Rights Commission inquest into the July events.

Unions are once again calling for better pay for students. Members of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa and the Denosa National Student Movement marched to the Tshwane Health Department's district offices and the South African Nursing Council yesterday to pressure government to provide much-needed resources. Aside from inadequate pay, nurses face an uphill battle at work with water supply interruptions at clinics, poor conditions and staff shortages.

The B97 taxi route between Mbekweni in Paarl and Bellville will remain closed for another three months. Western Cape MEC for Transport Daylin Mitchell says the extension will kick in today. He says the decision was made after concerted efforts to stop violence between operators affiliated to CATA and CODETA failed. In July, the route was closed for two months due to ongoing taxi violence - which claimed the lives of at least 83 people this year. The closure was extended for two more months, which expired yesterday.

In international news, thousands of protesters hit the streets of Europe and Latin America on Thursday to demand an end to violence against women, with police in Turkey firing teargas to disperse the demonstrators.

Rioters torched buildings and looted the smouldering rubble of shops in the Solomon Islands' capital of Honiara Friday - a third straight day of political violence as Australian peacekeeping troops rushed to secure critical infrastructure.

The Netherlands is set to tighten its partial lockdown on Friday to curb soaring coronavirus cases, as police prepared for possible new riots against the restrictions.

VIDEOS

What we know about the new COVID-19 variant in SA - The Health Ministry held a media briefing on the new COVID-19 variant in SA, B.1.1.529. 22 cases of the new variant has been recorded in the country.

‘The ANC will die if we don’t renew’ - Mbalula - Addressing the media on 25 November 2021, ANC head of elections Fikile Mbalula expressed that the party held no grudges against those who voted against it and that it had to focus on renewal, otherwise it would die.

Malema: When a white man says, ‘don’t vote for me’, we vote for him by force - EFF leader Julius Malema held a briefing on the outcomes of the inaugural council meetings that led to Democratic Alliance councillors voted in as mayors. Here are the highlights.