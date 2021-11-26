Struggling business sector pleads with Ramaphosa not to impose stricter lockdown

Many businesses have not recovered from previous lockdown restrictions, and Business Unity South Africa's Bonang Mohale said any further lockdown restriction this festive season would be detrimental to the economy that was already on its knees.

JOHANNESBURG - The business sector is pleading with President Cyril Ramaphosa not to impose stricter lockdown restrictions, warning that a harsher lockdown would be disastrous for the economy.

Many businesses have not yet recovered from previous lockdown restrictions, the impact of load shedding and our weak economy, which has been battered by corruption.

He said that the only solution was to make vaccinations mandatory.

"I think the president must if you are not vaccinated, you must quarantine, you can't go to the restaurant, you can't go to the matches to watch your favourite sport, you can't go to school and by the way, as an employee, you must work from home and you must have a PCR test every 24 hours at your cost," Mohale said.

From a scientific view, Wits professor of vaccinology, Shabir Madhi, said that lockdown restrictions in the South African context did not help. This was a last resort when hospitals became overwhelmed.

"Where the restrictions could play a role as a last resort is when healthcare facilities are coming under threat of being overwhelmed and that is the only role for restrictions in a South African context," Madhi said.

Government has set itself a target to vaccinate at least 70% of the adult population before the end of the year, in anticipation of a fourth wave. Due to a low uptake, it won't be able to reach that figure, leaving vulnerable people at risk of spending this festive season in the ICU.

