Some SA shoppers feel there’s nothing special about Black Friday deals

JOHANNESBURG - Some consumers have told Eyewitness News that they were apprehensive about participating in Black Friday, feeling tricked by retailers whose discounts were no longer what they used to be.

Many retailers have been running week-long sales instead of just launching a one-day campaign.

Potential shoppers said that they were still wary of large crowds despite the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Some shoppers have spent all year saving up for Black Friday, while others were hesitant to spend their hard-earned money. Some said that they would only buy items on sale if they needed them and as a bonus.

"No, not really. I think there's a big hype around it. I think it's bigger overseas, in America and the UK. I don't think prices have come down that much and their sales aren't for the week," one shopper said.

"Definitely not, I'll be at work. I've got piles of work to get through," another shopper said.

"I don't need te deal that much," one man said.

"I'll definitely be getting my grandmother back home a new bed," one woman said.

However, millions of eager consumers have one goal and that is to find a deal.