SABC rejects Mbalula claims that its coverage to blame for poor voter turnout

SABC management believes that SABC News covered the polls in line with its editorial policies and Icasa's election regulations.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC said that it was worried about the allegations by Minister Fikile Mbalula that its coverage of the local government elections was somehow to blame for low voter turnout and the African National Congress (ANC)'s poor performance in several municipalities and metros.

The broadcaster has rejected the allegations and said that the ANC had not submitted any written evidence to substantiate them.

It is reminding political parties of the established regulatory avenues available for any genuine complaints.