RoboDog is missing and Sci-Bono needs help to bring him home

JOHANNESBURG - Have you spotted RoboDog? His owners are beside themselves with worry and have pleaded for help in finding it.

RoboDog disappeared from the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on Thursday when the Discovery Centre in Newtown, Johannesburg closed for business. Its loss was discovered on Friday morning when it could not be found at the 4IR flagship exhibition of Sci-Bono, or anywhere else at the centre.

RoboDog is no more than 45cm tall; metallic black and programmed to perform a wide range of tricks on command. The RoboDog, worth hundreds of thousands of rands, comes when he’s called, sits, begs, stays, rolls over and performs somersaults. He’s a charming, charismatic and extremely valuable member of the Sci-Bono 4IR robot family and Discovery Centre management and staff are desperate to get him back.