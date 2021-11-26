RoboDog is missing and Sci-Bono needs help to bring him home
The RoboDog, worth hundreds of thousands of rands, comes when he’s called, sits, begs, stays, rolls over and performs somersaults.
JOHANNESBURG - Have you spotted RoboDog? His owners are beside themselves with worry and have pleaded for help in finding it.
RoboDog disappeared from the Sci-Bono Discovery Centre on Thursday when the Discovery Centre in Newtown, Johannesburg closed for business. Its loss was discovered on Friday morning when it could not be found at the 4IR flagship exhibition of Sci-Bono, or anywhere else at the centre.
RoboDog is no more than 45cm tall; metallic black and programmed to perform a wide range of tricks on command. The RoboDog, worth hundreds of thousands of rands, comes when he’s called, sits, begs, stays, rolls over and performs somersaults. He’s a charming, charismatic and extremely valuable member of the Sci-Bono 4IR robot family and Discovery Centre management and staff are desperate to get him back.
The Sci-Bono RoboDog has disappeared! Management and staff are doing everything possible to find this extremely valuable, sophisticated piece of 4IR technology. Please be in touch if you have info that can help find him.#4IRRoboDogMissing#Find4IRRoboDog pic.twitter.com/uvrEYK1Dwo
“RoboDog and the other three robots - Pepper and the two Sandbot Maxes - are doing a wonderful job introducing people to the wonders of 4IR: the science and application of technology and the critically important role information technology and robotics are taking as we move into the future,” said Sci-Bono CEO Dr More Chakane.
“It’s sometimes easy to forget that these four members of the Sci-Bono family are not cognisant, conscious beings. We have all become very attached to them.
“When people come to meet and engage with the robotic family, the interest in science is sharpened. Youngsters contemplate careers in the sciences and adults gain deeper appreciation of the many ways that the sciences enable economic development and lifestyle improvements.”
The science centre is appealing to anyone with information to call Akash Dusrath at 011 639 8400. All information received would be dealt with in strict confidence.