Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases

Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on 12 September 2021. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation on 12 September 2021. Picture: GCIS.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will meet with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Sunday.

The meeting comes following the discovery of a new COVID-19 variant - called b.1.1.529 - as well as a spike in COVID-19 infections, particularly in Gauteng.

The president is expected to discuss measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Twenty-two cases of the variant were recorded in the country and the variant has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, goverment has urged residents to remain vigilant and calm.

