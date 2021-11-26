Ramaphosa: SA doesn't need to accept clean energy loans if terms unfavourable

President Cyril Ramaphosa's question and answer session in Parliament on Thursday was mostly dominated by questions about climate change and the R131 billion South Africa will receive in loans to assist Eskom move from coal to clean energy.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has moved to address concerns about loans to move the country from coal to clean energy.

He was back before Parliament on Thursday where he faced questions on Eskom and coalition governments.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's question and answer session was mostly dominated by questions about climate change and the R131 billion South Africa will receive in loans to assist Eskom move from coal to clean energy.

Ramaphosa addressed concerns that the terms and conditions of the loans could be detrimental to the country.

"This commitment from international partners does not mean that we need to accept the offer or that we need to accept any unfavorable terms, especially if the financing arrangements could impact negatively on the fiscus of our country," the president said.

He said that load shedding was necessary or the entire system could collapse.

"Load shedding is always the last resort where the demand for electricity is greater than what can be produced for the system. It is necessary to prevent the collapse of the power grid and a complete blackout," he said.

Ramaphosa was also quizzed about coalition governments and hung municipalities, saying this is a result of a democratic process.