Protest by nursing body kicks up appeal for better pay for students

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa and its student movement marched to demand better pay, among other things.

JOHANNESBURG - There have been renewed calls by unions for better pay for students.

Members of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) and its national student movement have marched to the Tshwane Health Department district offices and the South African Nursing Council.

They want to raise awareness about the daily problems that nurses face. Other problems included water supply interruptions at clinics, poor working conditions, and staff shortages.

Frustrated nurses said that government was not doing enough to ensure that healthcare workers were prioritised.

Protestors handed over a memorandum of demands to the Tshwane Health Department's district offices and the nursing council.