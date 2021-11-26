Prasa granted extension to relocate residents living on CT railway line

Thousands of people have been living on the train tracks for many months in areas such as Langa and Phillipi. The agency has already served notices to people who have built shacks on the railway line but many have not moved yet.

CAPE TOWN - The High Court in the Western Cape has granted the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) an extension for the lawful relocation of residents illegally occupying train lines on the central line in Cape Town to July next year.

Prasa this week approached the court to seek an extension on Friday's deadline to evict residents to allow for further consultations with the affected communities.

