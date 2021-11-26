Parly debates creating a Chapter 9 institution dedicated to fighting corruption

This follows submissions from civil society and lawyers to change the constitution to make space for another Chapter Nine, like the Auditor General or the Public Protector.

CAPE TOWN - Could South Africa be ready for another Chapter Nine institutions to focus solely on fighting grand corruption? That’s what members of Parliament’s constitutional review committee are busy discussing.

This follows submissions from civil society and lawyers to change the Constitution to make space for another Chapter Nine, like the Auditor General or the Public Protector.

Parliament’s constitutional review committee met on Friday to consider 58 submissions from the public.

The committee also received legal opinions on the desirability of some of the submissions.

One of these submissions was from advocate Paul Hoffman who called for a new Chapter Nine institution aimed at eradicating corruption.

Parliament legal advisor Siviwe Njikela said the issues raised by Hoffman were more policy, saying the NPA and the Hawks were designed to be independent bodies to deal with same issue.

“While what we do as a second point is to caution that in the face of the existence of these special bodies, already to deal with the same issue, it will create a duplication in the organs of state to create another Chapter Nine institution.”

He said it would be up to the committee to decide whether to take the matter forward. The committee also received a legal opinion on a submission to make Khelobedu an official language.