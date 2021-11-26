Pandor hopes to meet with British counterpart to discuss travel restriction

Germany, Israel and Italy have now also followed suite and banned South African flights while the European Union has proposed prohibiting travel from the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Department of International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor is hoping to meet with her British counterpart to discuss what her department called a rushed decision to impose travel restrictions on South Africa.

This comes after scientists confirmed new variant B. 1.1.5.2.9 had been detected here on home soil.

Germany's travel restrictions on South Africa means only German nationals will be allowed to enter their country but will have to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival even if vaccinated.

Italy's government is also banning entry to anyone who has travelled to South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and eSwatini in the last two weeks.

Britain has also moved to cancel all flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries from Friday afternoon.

International relations spokesperson Clayson Monyela said this was extremely worrisome: “This is not a variant that should have pushed them this quickly to take this decision and in the way in which they are doing it.”

There is no doubt that these bans will have a huge impact on tourism and the country’s economy.

