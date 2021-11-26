New COVID variant: NCCC to present scientific evidence to Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will convene the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Sunday to assess developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to be presented with scientific evidence and submissions by various economic and social sectors at the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Sunday.

This comes after the National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Thursday announced the detection of a new variant in South Africa.

At the time, it confirmed 22 cases of the variant called B.1.1.529 had been recorded in the country and has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong.

Government said the outcomes of the NCCC discussions and further consultations would be communicated in the coming days.

Government has reiterated officials are working closely with social partners to ensure a balance is maintained between protecting and saving lives and allowing people to earn a living and for the economy to grow.

During a national health briefing on Thursday, experts said there was a lot they didn't yet understand about the new variant that had reared its ugly head in South Africa, Botswana and Hong Kong

Scientists have already started working on trying to characterise the impact of mutations on the virus's behaviour and are focussing on answering key questions like how transmissible the new variant is.

