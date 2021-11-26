New COVID variant discovered in SA now identified in Belgium

This comes after a number of countries moved to ban flights from South Africa, including the UK, Germany, Italy and Singapore.

JOHANNESBURG - The new variant of the coronavirus has now been identified in Belgium.

The discovery comes after a number of countries moved to ban flights from South Africa, including the UK, Germany, Italy and Singapore.

However, the variant has now been discovered in Belgium and other EU countries are looking at their options.

Scientists are attempting to learn more about the variant, which is believed to have mutated many times.



They say the variant is very different to early strains and they are concerned that vaccines won’t be as effective because they were designed to fight the virus that emerged from Wuhan in 2019.

Meanwhile, government has urged South Africans to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and have themselves vaccinated.

Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said the detection of the new variant by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases demonstrated South Africa’s constant vigilance and scientific capability in its management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gungubele said all established surveillance systems were being used to understand the new variant and its potential implications.

While this work continues behind the scenes, the minister said it was South Africans' responsibility to take all measures to protect themselves against infection beginning with vaccination.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Sunday convene the National Coronavirus Command Council to assess developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government said the outcomes of the council's discussions and further consultations will be communicated in the coming days.

