Netherlands bowl against South Africa in 1st ODI

CENTURION - The Netherlands won the toss and decided to bowl in the first one-day international against South Africa at SuperSport Park on Friday.

The three-match series forms part of the International Cricket Council’s World Cup Super League which is a qualifying tournament for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

All-rounder Wayne Parnell returned to the South African team for the first time since 2017 after the end of a Kolpak contract in England while batsman Khaya Zondo made his first appearance since 2018.

Batsman Zubayr Hamza won his first one-day international cap in a home team weakened by the resting of six key players ahead of a Test series against India next month.

The Netherlands team included one player, seam bowler Viv Kingma, who was not part of their squad in an unsuccessful campaign in the recent T20 World Cup.

Teams

South Africa: Keshav Maharaj (capt), Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), David Miller, Khaya Zondo, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (capt), Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Scott Edwards (wkt), Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Roelof van der Merwe, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Viv Kingma, Brandon Glover

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)

TV umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)

Match referee: Andrew Pycroft (ZIM)