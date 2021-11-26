Mbalula: Economic regulation of Transport Bill will transform the industry

The bill, currently before Parliament, includes policies that will enable greater participation by SMMEs.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday said the economic regulation of Transport Bill would transform business in the industry, which had not been accessible to many.

Mbalula has mentioned monopolies in rail as one of the areas that the transport economic regulator will address.

He said they negatively affected competitiveness and stifled efficiencies in both freight and passenger rail.

“The bill will transform the face of the industry and make decisive interventions to level the play field and allow for greater economic participation by SMMEs.”

The Transport Economic Regulator, which will be established once the bill is promulgated, will also be expected to streamline the current fragmented model.

The regulator will consolidate existing regulatory bodies in the transport system including the ports regulator under a single institution.