Man who ordered barricades set up in Phoenix tells SAHRC he saw violence coming

Former VIP Protection company boss Glen Naidoo has told the inquiry into the July unrest that he called for barricades in Phoenix because he saw violence coming.

He said that he did not think that incidents of looting and disruption would reach Phoenix.

Naidoo took to the stand on Thursday at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC)'s hearing in Umhlanga that is probing the July events.

Recording a video of himself, Naidoo gave the instruction calling on people, regardless of who they were, to man the barricades.

"You must do whatever you think is right, you must do whatever is in your power now to assist and help your community. If you don't help yourselves, and you die, then that is your problem," Naidoo was quoted as saying by the evidence leader.

Naidoo confirmed that those were his words.

Another instruction was calling on people regardless of who they were to man the barricades.

"You continues to say: 'I'm not interested in who you are, whether you are a gangster, a drug dealer or a law enforcement officer, we expect everybody to be there,'" the evidence leader read back to Naidoo, who again confirmed that that was what he had said.

Naidoo told the inquiry that his aim was to protect not instigate violence, saying the violence shook him.

Thirty-six people were killed in the township allegedly by suspected vigilantes.