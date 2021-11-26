Makhura: We relied on social media on understanding magnitude of July unrest

Premier David Makhura testified virtually at the South African Human Rights Commission hearing in Umhlanga looking into July unrest.

DURBAN - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has told the inquiry probing the July unrest that law enforcement had no intelligence on what was about to happen and relied on social media.



He joined his KZN counterpart Sihle Zikalala on Friday and took the stand at the inquiry looking at the week of looting.

The Gauteng premier said law enforcement agencies had no idea as to what they were dealing with.



Makhura said they only relied on various social media posts: “We relied a lot on information instead of relying on proactive, pre-emptive actions of the state law enforcement agencies and State Security Agencies including the intelligence. We were chasing just the wind basically.”

Makhura expressed dismay in this regard and also told the commission that he believed the unrest was orchestrated.