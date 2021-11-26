Which is better for my car, a maintenance or a service plan?

Service and maintenance plans differ in what they offer. Motus want you to know exactly what the different options cover.

If you are confused between a maintenance plan and a service plan – you are not alone! While these types of contracts have been mainstream for over a decade, many still can't differentiate between them.

Here are some insights from motus.cars, supported by Motus Ford (previously Imperial Select) to differentiate a maintenance plan from a service plan:

For a service plan or maintenance plan to stay intact your vehicle needs to be maintained according to manufacturer specifications. Both a service plan and a maintenance plan will only cover a service if the car

is within their specified acceptable mileage – that is, if the manufacturer specifies a 15,000km service interval and allows 1,500kms variance you would need to perform your first service between 13,500 and 16,500kms.

Manufacturers also specify a time frame for service intervals should you not cover enough mileage to reach the service intervals timeously. This is usually one year. Failure to comply with these terms will result in your service plan or maintenance plan being cancelled.

**Maintenance plan**

A maintenance plan incorporates more benefits for the buyer than a service plan by including additional maintenance items and wear and tear that are not scheduled for a specific service and as such are not

covered by a service plan. These would include the gearbox, clutch, suspension, brake pads and discs.

Usually, whatever is not covered in a service plan, is covered in a maintenance plan. The maintenance plan comes with an age and mileage limit - for example, your car may not be older than five years or have more than 120,000km on its odometer. (This is determined by the manufacturer.)

**Service plan**

A service plan, while often dependent on the manufacturer and price class of the car, generally covers all the costs involved with the regular servicing of your car. This includes the cost of labour and standard parts that are scheduled for the specific service but excludes parts and labour that are not scheduled for a specific service such as windscreen wipers or brake pads.

In summary, a more comprehensive option would be the maintenance plan. If you are interested in buying a car that is new (or nearly new), there is a good chance that it will be covered by a warranty of some kind and possibly a service plan or balance thereof. Some manufacturers and financial institutions allow you to extend your vehicle's maintenance plans.

Visit motus.cars for more info, or join the conversation on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.