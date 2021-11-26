Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for more flooding, 15 people rescued

Ekurhuleni emergency services are on high alert for more possible flooding after rescuing 15 people from a taxi trapped under water due to the heavy rain.

There were flash floods in Germiston on Thursday night and emergency services found two cars stuck in a pool of water on a public road.

EMS officials managed so rescue everyone in the vehicle and the taxi on time.

Spokesperson William Ntladi explained: "The taxi passengers were still inside. Firefighters managed to rescue all of them. Even those standing on top of the taxi were taken to safety and nobody was hospitalised."