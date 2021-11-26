Go

Ekurhuleni emergency services on high alert for more flooding, 15 people rescued

Ekurhuleni emergency services are on high alert for more possible flooding after rescuing 15 people from a taxi trapped under water due to the heavy rain.

FILE: The South African Weather Service on 21 November 2020 warned of more possible storms and flooding across several parts of the country for the rest of this weekend. Provinces, including Gauteng and the Free State, are already battling extensive damage to roads and infrastructure due to the sustained downpours. Picture: @CityTshwane/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni emergency services are on high alert for more possible flooding after rescuing 15 people from a taxi trapped underwater due to the heavy rain.

There were flash floods in Germiston on Thursday night and emergency services found two cars stuck in a pool of water on a public road.

EMS officials managed so rescue everyone in the vehicle and the taxi on time.

Spokesperson William Ntladi explained: "The taxi passengers were still inside. Firefighters managed to rescue all of them. Even those standing on top of the taxi were taken to safety and nobody was hospitalised."

